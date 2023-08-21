More Duluth Road Construction and Detours

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s not exactly breaking news, “Surprise!” but there are more area construction projects to keep your eye on.

This time it is the streets in the neighborhoods of Gary New Duluth and Riverside. The Minnesota DOT is working on culverts along Highway 23.

Monday work began at the U.S. Steel Creek culvert running under Highway 23. Because of that, traffic is being detoured to Becks Road and Gary Street.

The DOT says the detour will be there until almost Halloween, scheduled to end around October 25th.

Meanwhile, work continues in Riverside at the Gogebic Creek Culvert. Fortunately for drivers, vehicle traffic will not be affected.

However, the Munger Trail will be fully closed and there will be a detour. The route will involve Riverwest Drive and 93rd Avenue West until the first week of October.

Of course, drivers using Rice Lake Road don’t want to feel left out, so their detour headaches have been extended another week. Through-traffic on Rice Lake Road is closed between Central Entrance and Arrowhead Road. A culvert on Chester Creek is being replaced, and St. Louis County says working around existing utilities has taken longer than expected. The road will now remain closed until August 26th.

The county said one advantage of the extra time is that it will allow more intersection work which will handle traffic better when schools reopen.