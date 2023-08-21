New Mixed-Income Rental Cottages Now Open For Leasing In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — New cottage-style homes are now open for leasing in West Duluth.

The Fairmount Cottage Village is 18 units of mixed-income rental housing. The new development consists of inward facing homes surrounding a shared green space with sidewalks and trails.

Funding for the cottages totaled over 5 million dollars.

Duluth HRA’s executive director says they hope to put together more developments just like this one in the future.

“As we know our rents continue to rise in town and so anytime we can have a development that will have caps on what our rent will be,” said Jill Keppers, executive director of Duluth HRA. “We’re hoping that this helps fill a little bit of a gap for our workforce out there.”

Applications for Fairmount Cottages are open, and the hope is to have people moved in October 1st.

For more information, click here.