Rice Lake Road Closure Extended

DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers using Duluth’s Rice Lake Road will have their detour headaches extended another week.

Through-traffic on Rice Lake Road is closed between Central Entrance and Arrowhead Road.

A culvert on Chester Creek is being replaced, and St. Louis County says working around existing utilities has taken longer than expected. The road will now remain closed to through-traffic until August 26th.

The county said one advantage of the extended shutdown is that it will allow time for more intersection work, which will handle traffic better when schools reopen.