UMD Defenseman Will Francis’ Cancer Returns, Says Plan is to Return to Hockey in January

DULUTH, Minn.- Some unfortunate hockey news as UMD junior defenseman Will Francis has announced his cancer has returned and he will miss the first half of the 2023-2024 season for treatments.

In a statement, Francis said he is disapointed and shocked at the news but ended it by saying he’s determined to make a return in January.

In two years at UMD, Francis has played in 33 games and recorded one assist.