Bus Routes Changing in Superior and Duluth

SUPERIOR, Wis — Beginning Monday, August 27th, the Duluth Transit Authority, or the DTA, will introduce new routes throughout its system. The DTA says these changes will be the biggest it’s ever made. Service for Superior will still have two routes but the hours and days of service will expand

The DTA says the vast majority of people will not lose service, instead they may need to walk a little further to catch the bus. But that minor inconvenience will allow for better bus service.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine is encouraging Superior citizens to give the bus a try. For those who already ride it regularly, Paine is confident that service will be better. “The gain that we’re getting is the bus will run later and it will run more often,” said Paine. “If you ride the bus for everyday transportation that is a vital improvement.”

Paine says the DTA held many meetings to gather the public’s input on change and he’s confident all the changes will benefit the vast majority of riders, both in Superior and Duluth. Paine said, “Based on the data, based on what people told us they need out of the bus this is what folks asked for.”

The DTA is encouraging people to go online to its website at duluthtransit.com to see how their ride changes. Also, beginning August 27th and continuing through September 8th, all bus rides will be free. You are encouraged to take advantage of the free rides to see for yourself how the bus service has improved.