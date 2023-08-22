Hermantown Volleyball Boasts Strong Returning Core of 9 Seniors

The Hawks open the season at home Thursday against Duluth Marshall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Two days from Tuesday a number of teams will have their first regular season games.

That includes the Hermantown Hawks, who having a whopping nine seniors on the roster this season.

Head Coach Jessica Williams enters her 2nd year at the helm.

She says having that amount of experience will help her team throughout the course of the season.

She also mentioned that the team has to have these traits this year if they want to go further.

“I would say hardwork, discipline in practice and then really team togetherness. There’s no I in team right? We try to do team building activities and in practice we’re hustling after every ball and that really goes into the games we play,” said Williams.

Senior captain Hannah Hyjek added the team has big aspirations due to the large amount of continuity.

“We have great girls. We have a really good connection on our team, great coach. Everyone gets along good. We’re excited. We have big goals this season. We want to beat the teams that we lost to last year. Come back with extra energy, extra excitement. We want to go to state this year. So we’re going to work really hard to get that goal,” added Hyjek.

The Hawks open the season at home Thursday against Duluth Marshall.