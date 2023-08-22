Lincoln Park Middle School Welcomes New Math Teacher

DULUTH, Minn. — Summer is almost over which means it’s back to school time. But as parents ate doing their best to prepare the kids back at school, each new school year also brings on new teachers that are eager to get their start in the classroom.

At Lincoln Park Middle School, a new middle school math teacher is excited to start teaching sixth through eighth graders. Incorporating the newest and latest methods that he’d learn from his time at College of Saint Scholastica. But with this being his second time in the classroom, his life-long dream of being a teacher is starting to settle in as a reality.

“I think the biggest challenge would be some of those social-emotional challenges that the students may bring, the non-academic stuff. That stuff isn’t too hammered into our college curriculum, but it’s definitely talked about at an extensive level,” said Luke Konietzko, a first year teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School

Konietzko, a native from Cloquet, is excited to teach in the same district as his student teaching. Coming up in the fall, he’ll spend part of his day at Ordean-East Middle School, which is where he student taught, before spending his afternoon teaching at Lincoln Park Middle. School starts there September 5.