Makinen Woman In Jail For Allegedly Starting House Fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — One woman is in jail after allegedly starting a house on fire in the Makinen area.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a disturbance call early Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they found a woman standing in a field by the house.

After initial investigation a woodpile under a lean-to was connected to the house which allowed the fire to quickly spread to the home.

One man was in the house but was able to safely evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was taken to the St. Louis County Jail for suspected arson pending further investigation.

The house is a total loss.