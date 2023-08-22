New Sewing Store Coming To Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. — A new sewing store is coming to the Miller Hill Mall this fall.

The Miller Hill Mall announced Tuesday the store called Sew With Me will be offering many types of fabric, sewing machines, education, and machine service.

It will be located next to Maurices and across from Five Below which is also opening in the fall.

Sew With Me currently has a few locations, including one in Piedmont Heights in Duluth.

