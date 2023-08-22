Summer Schools Wraps Up in Gary-New Duluth Rec Center

Drew Kerner,

GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn.– Summer schools are nearing their end, and the Gary-New Duluth Rec Center held their family day for their last session of their summer camp.

Kids had fun exploring the 16-acre Stowe Elementary School forest for a scavenger hunt, enjoyed some root-beer floats, and learned some new biking skills from the Duluth Parks and Recreation staff. Over the 10 summer sessions, kids had the chance to fine-tune their motor skills, learn about the outdoors, and indulge in spontaneous play which organizers say is important for their social-development.

“I think it’s important to give kids the opportunity to not have toys. To say here, this is the woods, I’m watching you, I’m keeping you safe but I want you to go play. It’s amazing to watch kids together. Sometimes they’re off on their own, sometimes they’re partnered up, sometimes they’re in groups. A lot of time they’re building forts or playing make believe,” said YMCA Community Services Program Director Leslie Bucar. “Some of that spontaneous kid-driven exploration is a little bit of a difference in what we do here.”

In after school sessions in the school year, the Gary-New Duluth Recreational Center will offer more opportunities for kids to learn new skills. Like archery, soccer, gardening, and the more traditional science, reading, math, and arts and craft’s activities.

Categories: Community, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News
Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90