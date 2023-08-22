Summer Schools Wraps Up in Gary-New Duluth Rec Center

GARY-NEW DULUTH, Minn.– Summer schools are nearing their end, and the Gary-New Duluth Rec Center held their family day for their last session of their summer camp.

Kids had fun exploring the 16-acre Stowe Elementary School forest for a scavenger hunt, enjoyed some root-beer floats, and learned some new biking skills from the Duluth Parks and Recreation staff. Over the 10 summer sessions, kids had the chance to fine-tune their motor skills, learn about the outdoors, and indulge in spontaneous play which organizers say is important for their social-development.

“I think it’s important to give kids the opportunity to not have toys. To say here, this is the woods, I’m watching you, I’m keeping you safe but I want you to go play. It’s amazing to watch kids together. Sometimes they’re off on their own, sometimes they’re partnered up, sometimes they’re in groups. A lot of time they’re building forts or playing make believe,” said YMCA Community Services Program Director Leslie Bucar. “Some of that spontaneous kid-driven exploration is a little bit of a difference in what we do here.”

In after school sessions in the school year, the Gary-New Duluth Recreational Center will offer more opportunities for kids to learn new skills. Like archery, soccer, gardening, and the more traditional science, reading, math, and arts and craft’s activities.