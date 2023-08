Superior Boys Soccer Opens Season with 3-1 Victory Over Rice Lake

Superior (1-0) will next play at Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys soccer team opened their season on Tuesday and opened their season with a win.

The Spartans would defeat Rice Lake 3-1 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior (1-0) will next play at Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday.