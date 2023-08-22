UMD Soccer Names Sidney Burrell as New Assistant Coach

Burrell joins the Bulldog coaching staff after spending last year with Colorado State University Pueblo.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD soccer has a new assistant coach.

She has previous ties to the NSIC conference as she was a graduate assistant for Concordia-St. Paul for two seasons.

Burrell also played her college ball in the division, suiting up for UMary.