UMD Soccer Names Sidney Burrell as New Assistant Coach
Burrell joins the Bulldog coaching staff after spending last year with Colorado State University Pueblo.
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD soccer has a new assistant coach.
She has previous ties to the NSIC conference as she was a graduate assistant for Concordia-St. Paul for two seasons.
Burrell also played her college ball in the division, suiting up for UMary.