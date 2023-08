UMD Volleyball Ranked #8 in AVCA Preseason Poll

UMD opens up their season September 1st against Adelphi.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog volleyball team will enter the season ranked 8th in the nation after the AVCA preseason poll came out on Tuesday morning.

UMD has been ranked in the top 10 in the preseason 15 times in the last 17 seasons.

The Bulldogs finished last year ranked 7th after making it to the 2nd round of the NCAA tournament.

