UWS Soccer to Seek Seventh-Straight UMAC Title

Lost in first round of NCAA Division III Tournament in 2022

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s soccer team has instilled a tradition of excellence within their program, winning the UMAC Championship six years in a row. With their season opener less than two weeks away, the Yellowjackets are confident they can win a seventh-straight conference title.

Last year, UWS had their season end in the first round of the Division III National Tournament, giving up two goals in the 89th minute. Head Coach Joe Mooney says that loss has motivated his players with a renewed sense of energy and a desire to redeem their last-second mistakes.

“Every time you end a season, if you’re not the team that wins it all, there’s going to be a little bit of a sour taste in your mouth.” says Mooney, who’s compiled a program-record 192 wins as the UWS men’s soccer coach. “The energy’s been awesome so far. The guys came in really fit. I could tell they’ve been doing a lot of work over the summer. I really think that where we left off last season really kind of kept the guys hungry and it’s been real prevalent so far. These guys have come in ready to work.”

Following the graduation of 2022 UMAC Offensive Player of the Year Blake Perry, senior defender and first-team all-UMAC member Alex Hansen will be leading the Yellowjackets on the pitch. While Hansen played a key role in previous seasons, he’s focused on the present by helping this year’s team climb the ladder of success.

On Friday, UWS will host an exhibition match against Northern Michigan. They’ll play another friendly four days later in Duluth against St. Scholastica. That all leads up to their season opener at home against UW-Eau Claire on September 3.