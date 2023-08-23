Chilly Billy’s Closing Both Duluth Locations

DULUTH, Minn. — It is the end of an era for a favorite frozen yogurt spot in Duluth.

Chilly Billy’s has officially announced they will be closing after being in the Northland for 10 years. The announcement means both the location by UMD and the one in the Miller Hill Mall will be closing.

Owner Bill Marker says they decided not to renew their lease. This is because he is moving closer to home and semi-retiring.

“It’s a real hard decision. I mean I’ve been in the business 15 years. You know it’s my name on the business. I work a lot, I put a lot into it. Put a lot of miles in. You know we’ve given people their first jobs. It’s just been so great these past 10 years so I’m really sad we’re not renewing the lease,” said Bill Marker aka Chilly Billy, owner of Chilly Billy’s.

The Chilly Billy’s spot by UMD will be closing at the end of October and the mall location will stay open until March.