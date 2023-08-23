Employees Temporarily Evacuated From Cenovus Superior Refinery Due To Propane Leak

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Employees were temporarily evacuated from the Cenovus Superior Refinery after a propane leak happened Wednesday morning.

The Superior Fire Department says at 7:53 a.m. crews initially showed up to a report of a fire but found an ongoing propane release.

Emergency personnel used water fog steams to stop the release by 9:25 a.m.

The fire department says crews are air monitoring inside and outside of the building.

There is no danger to the public.