Father Of Veteran Shot, Killed By Duluth Police Says Death Was Avoidable; Police Video Released

DULUTH, Minn. – Body camera footage has been released involving a February officer-involved shooting that killed a Duluth veteran. Last week, that officer was cleared of any charges after an outside investigation. And now, the man’s father tells FOX 21 deadly force could have easily been avoided.

We begin with the Feb. 24 encounter that lead up to the shooting.

Duluth police said they were trying to arrest Zachary Shogren, 34, on a warrant for alleged terroristic threats. Police said he would not surrender and that he pulled out a knife.

The video released Wednesday has been edited by authorities, as allowed by law, to protect identities and voices of undercover officers and leave out portions that are too sensitive. In the video, the first shots heard are from a police Taser gun and a sponge-round gun, followed by the final and fatal shots.

The Cook County Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and concluded no charges to be filed because sufficient evidence showed officers believed there was a threat of death or great bodily harm to another officer.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa released a statement Wednesday with the release of the body camera footage.

“The Duluth Police Department extends our condolences to the Shogren family and those who knew him. While we mourn the loss of Mr. Shogren, it is important to remember that the officers involved in this incident acted in accordance with the deadly force standard in Minnesota. Events like this are never easy on our staff or our community,” Ceynowa said.

Meanwhile, Zachary Shogren’s father Jim Shogren released the following statement to FOX 21 explaining his son’s struggles after serving on the front lines of war, while also saying Duluth police got it all wrong.

“Zach was an Iraq war combat veteran. He was a gunner on convoys and was in active battle. He suffered from PTSD and schizophrenia. The police knew this and had watched him for over 1 week. They also knew he was in a current mental health struggle. The 4 officers sent to bring Zach to a hospital for help were not properly trained nor prepared for this encounter and it resulted in the death of our son,” Jim Shogren said.

FOX 21 reached out to Chief Ceynowa to see if he wanted to respond to the Shogren statement. He respectfully referred back to the early statement released with the body camera footage.

Below is the full/edited body camera video released by the Duluth Police Department: