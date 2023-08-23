Former UMD Assistant Coach Carson Shanks Joins New York Knicks Staff

Shanks was on the Bulldog coaching staff from 2019 to 2021.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former UMD men’s basketball assistant coach Carson Shanks continues to climb up the ranks in the NBA.

Shanks will be joining the New York Knicks as an assistant video coordinator this upcoming season.

He spent the past two years with the Milwaukee Bucks as a player development coach and video assistant.

