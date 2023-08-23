Meet Minnesota’s New Supreme Court Chief Justice, Associate Justice

The Minnesota Supreme Court will have a new chief justice, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

Justice Natalie Hudson will serve as chief justice starting in October. The move will follow the retirement of current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea.

“Justice Hudson is one of our state’s most experienced jurists. She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder,” Walz said in a release. “I know that she will use her decades of judicial experience and deep understanding of our justice system to lead the Judicial Branch with a steady hand and strong conviction. I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans.”

Hudson has served on the Minnesota Supreme Court since 2015 after being appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton. She will be the first person of color to serve as chief justice.

In addition to the appointment of Justice Hudson, Walz also announced the appointment of Karl Procaccini to associate justice. He will fill Hudson’s seat when takes the chief justice role.

Procaccini currently teaches at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and worked with Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on their legal appointments team.