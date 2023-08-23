New Captains Welcomed At Duluth Salvation Army

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Salvation Army is welcoming 2 new captains.

Anthony and Elysia Nordan are now part of the non-profit organization.

The Salvation Army moves officers around every 4 to 5 years to be able to share their experiences with other locations they’ve worked at.

The Nordan’s were recently captains in Fergus Falls. They both have many years of experience and hope to try new things with the existing programs and bring fresh ideas.

Anthony says he takes pride in building relationships and supporting the community.

“My family, my wife, my 3 kids, they all get to be a part of this ministry. My wife is in charge of most of the programming that goes on here and I’m in charge of everything that’s not. So, with that we’re able to go out and do stuff and make other people say, ‘oh the people at the Salvation Army are just people like me.’ So, it’s giving some of that encouragement but also letting them know that they’re cared for, and their kids are cared for,” said Captain Anthony Nordan.

The Nordan’s have been at the Duluth Salvation Army since June slowly transitioning into their new roles.