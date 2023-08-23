Superior School District Asks for Community’s Input on Elementary Boundaries

SUPERIOR, Wis –In the 2024 -25 School year, there will be one less elementary school in Superior. That decision was made last April by the School Board. Now, the district is asking for community input about what are the most important things to be considered when drawing new elementary boundaries.

The district, along with Cooperative Strategies, has created a survey with eight criteria that will be used when making the new boundaries. The district would like those taking the survey to put the criteria in rank order from most important to least important.

“We’re pushing out a survey for about three weeks,” said Dr. Amy Starzecki, the District Administrator. ”We started it before school and will continue over the school year is underway. And then we’ll be summarizing that information, actually, Cooperative Strategies is the agency that is doing this for us and I’ll present the findings at the next board meeting which is September 11th. Our school board also has filled out a similar. So we’ll be able to identify whether the community feedback aligns with what the school board also identified and look for similarities and differences”

Starzecki says the plan is to have some redistricting options rafted by October. There will then be community meetings and more surveys to get feedback on the various options that will be developed. The school board will hold a special meeting in November to make the final decision on what the elementary school boundaries will be in Superior.