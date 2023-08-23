UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Hungry for 3rd Straight UMAC Title

UWS kicks off their season September 1st at Gustavus Adolphus.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The road to a three peat in the UMAC began this week for the UWS women’s soccer team.

The Yellowjackets haven’t had much change this off-season.

The team saw one player graduate with seven new faces sprinkled in with the rest of an experienced core.

Head Coach Allison DeGroot says it’s been nice picking up where they left off last season.

She added they plan to build and expand what they established to take it a step further this upcoming year.

That’s all thanks to a group of players that are hungry in everything they do.

“I think first of all they’re really intense, they’re competitive. Every drill we do, they want to find a way to win. They’re always trying to find a way to nitpick and beat the game, beat the opponent. So they’re very goal oriented, very much driven by winning and competing,” said DeGroot.

The Yellowjackets will start the regular season with six road games. Senior Midfielder Lindrey Schendel says that’s not a bad thing at all.

“It’ll be good for us to get used to the bus trips. Our schedule is a little different with the non back to backs, the Friday/Saturday. So I think more bus trips is maybe good to try to figure it out there at the beginning. But, I think it will really help with our team culture and just team bonding, get to do that in the first few games. Try to work out the nerves a little bit of not playing at home also. So I think it’ll be good,” added Schendel.

