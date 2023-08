Back-to-School Shopping at Ivy Moon in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The crisp, fall season is about to make landfall in the northland, but before students head back-to-class and hit the textbooks, many are hitting the stores for school shopping; that includes at Ivy Moon Boutique.

The shop is located on 1501 East Superior Street in Duluth.

It serves as a hot-spot for all ages in women’s clothing, accessories and more.

Right now, it’s in transition of seasonal styles as its only a matter of time before summer moves out and the cold months move in.

Brand Manager Annaliese Hussey explained, new inventory is rolling in each day to meet customer demand.

“Back-to-school shopping is one of our biggest seasons of the year. I feel like it all comes in spurts, but definitely we see a lot of high traffic even in early August for back-to-school. It’s fun to see all of the moms and daughters coming to shop. You also get a lot of the girls coming back from UMD. So, we definitely see a lot of traffic that way.”

Ivy Moon has some sales currently taking place, including 50% off summer styles.

In addition, if you head up the North Shore, make “shore” to stop by the sister store to Ivy Moon called Moon Market. There you’ll find home d├ęcor, gifts, clothing and more.