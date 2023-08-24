Back-to-School Shopping at Ivy Moon in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The crisp, fall season is about to make landfall in the northland, but before students head back-to-class and hit the textbooks, many are hitting the stores for school shopping; that includes at Ivy Moon Boutique.

The shop is located on 1501 East Superior Street in Duluth.

It serves as a hot-spot for all ages in women’s clothing, accessories and more.

Right now, it’s in transition of seasonal styles as its only a matter of time before summer moves out and the cold months move in.

Brand Manager Annaliese Hussey explained, new inventory is rolling in each day to meet customer demand.

“Back-to-school shopping is one of our biggest seasons of the year. I feel like it all comes in spurts, but definitely we see a lot of high traffic even in early August for back-to-school. It’s fun to see all of the moms and daughters coming to shop. You also get a lot of the girls coming back from UMD. So, we definitely see a lot of traffic that way.”

Ivy Moon has some sales currently taking place, including 50% off summer styles.

In addition, if you head up the North Shore, make “shore” to stop by the sister store to Ivy Moon called Moon Market. There you’ll find home décor, gifts, clothing and more.