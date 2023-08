Hermantown Volleyball Opens Season with Straight Set Victory Over Duluth Marshall

Hermantown (1-0) will next play at Esko on August 29th.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team opened up the regular season on Thursday, hosting Duluth Marshall at home.

The Hawks would go on to win the contest in straight sets. (25-12, 25-12, 25-11)

Hermantown (1-0) will next play at Esko on August 29th.

Duluth Marshall (0-1) will look to bounce back against Proctor, also on the 29th.