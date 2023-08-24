Ogilvie Slips Past Cromwell-Wright in 9-Man Showdown

Cardinals cut lead to five in second half

CROMWELL, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright Cardinals comeback effort wasn’t enough to earn a season-opening victory as they fell to the Ogilvie Tigers 42-21 Thursday night.

Ogilvie was the first team to get on the board with a Colby Milbrandt touchdown pass to Cole Herges. The Lions would run a similar play later in the fourth quarter, but it would result in an interception, courtesy of Brady Dahl. In the second quarter, Milbrandt would add to his scoring total with a touchdown run from midfield.

In the third quarter, the Cardinals would score 14 straight points and cut the lead to five, but the Lions would hold off the rally for the win.

Next week, Cromwell-Wright will hit the road to take on Hill City/Northland for their first Friday night game of the season.