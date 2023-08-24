Prep Soccer: Proctor Girls, Denfeld Boys Drop Openers

Hunters give up nine goals in blowout

DULUTH, Minn.- Two Northland soccer teams were unable to secure season-opening victories on their home fields Thursday afternoon.

The Proctor girls were defeated by the defending state champion St. Francis Huskies 2-1. The Rails trailed early after St. Francis’ Meghan Pryzbilla scored for the Huskies. Proctor will have another chance at a home victory Saturday when they host Esko.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Denfeld boys suffered a 9-0 blowout at the hands of the Mahtomedi Zephyrs. The Hunters trailed 4-0 at the half before giving up five more goals in the second half. Denfeld will return to action Saturday against Hill-Murray.