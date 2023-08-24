St. Louis County: One Person Injured After ATV Crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a person is injured due to an ATV crash Wednesday night.

Authorities say they responded just after 10 p.m. to the 7400 block of Crane Lake Road.

A passerby had called 911 after seeing a person in the ditch pinned underneath an ATV.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the crash. The person is from Florida and their name is being withheld pending family notification.