Superior Mayor Jim Paine: Double Emergencies At Cenovus Refinery ‘Unacceptable’

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cenovus Energy is now dealing with two critical incidents at its newly built refinery within the past two days (Wednesday and Thursday) – a propane leak and a “heavy fuel oil release,” according to the Superior Fire Department. Both incidents caused evacuations. Nobody was injured.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine told FOX 21 on Thursday that he’s proud emergency response between his fire department and Cenovus’s emergency management team went just as they’ve trained for, especially since the 2018 Husky explosion, he’s not at all satisfied with what’s happened at the rebuilt refinery the last two days.

“As pleased as I am with how well it was handled when an incident occurred in both cases, they should not be occurring. I believe this community has earned the right to expect a very, very high standard of safety and effectiveness,” Paine explained. “There was a significant release that did happen. And that is unacceptable. There was another accident today. And that is unacceptable.”

Mayor Paine stressed the refinery is secure and there’s no danger to the public. He said that confidence comes from his trust in newly appointed Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht.

But that doesn’t mean Paine’s concerns are over. He wants answers from Cenovus.

“That is the message I have received from my fire chief. He’s an outstanding chief that I would point out, was in the refinery fire right in the middle of the fire monitoring the HF tank during the Husky fire. That’s where Cam Vollbrecht was. So, there is nobody in this country that I trust more than him to give me advice on that. He says you are safe, you are safe. And that this is something to continue to learn about, and to watch very closely,” Paine said.

For more on the two refinery emergencies in two days, click the video below.