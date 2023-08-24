The Arena League Unveils Duluth Harbor Monsters as Team Name

DULUTH, Minn.- At a press conference on Thursday, the Arena League finally unveiled the team name for the indoor football squad that’s set to begin play in of June 2024.

After two days of riddles, CEO Brent Labrie and The Arena League Advisor Tommy Benizio had one last riddle.

They ended it by saying, “hey guys we’re the Duluth Harbor Monsters!

The team says they received nearly 2,000 entries in the name-the-team contest.

It was almost a three way tie between Sasquatch, Norsemen, and Harbor Monsters.

The team also unveiled six different logos that they will use.

Primary Logo:

Helmet Logo:

End Zone Logo:

Initials Logo:

Word Marking:

Alternate Logo:

The logo was sparked by the historical Mishipeshu legend of the underwater panther, or Monster in Lake Superior.

Season tickets are now on sale at www.DuluthMonsters.com.