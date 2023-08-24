The Tribute Fest Happening This Weekend In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A music festival raising awareness and funds for homeless veterans is taking place this weekend.

It’s the Tribute Fest, put on by Campbell Productions the 2-day event features around 20 bands.

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, a non-profit that has been assisting veterans for over 25 years will be at the event providing resources. Proceeds will be going to MACV.

All veterans and active military along with their families receive free admission, food, drinks, and parking.

“When it comes to helping veterans, I could not turn it down. And the people that help with what we do with the event, it draws everyone together. They come here for a reason,” said Lou Campbell, promoter of The Tribute Fest. “The music is good, but it’s also a chance for the veterans as a community, they can be with all the veterans.”

Gates open at noon on Friday and 11 on Saturday. Tickets can be bought online or in person at the event.