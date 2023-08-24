Underage Alcohol Party Ends In Fatal Hit-And-Run

SAND LAKE, Wis. — A teenage girl is dead after a hit-and-run related to an underage alcohol party, according to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime happened just before 7 a.m. Aug. 19.

Kaylie Schwingle, 18, of Chippewa Falls Wisconsin was run over by a 16-year-old boy driving a Ford F-350.

Officials said the victim was sitting along Snowmobile Trail #31 near Sissabagama Road in Sand Lake after leaving a large underage alcohol party.

The driver was also leaving the party.

Investigators said he was driving over “a rise in the trail” when he struck the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office did not released the suspect’s name and has not said whether he was drinking and driving.