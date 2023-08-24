Welcome Week Starts At UMD

DULUTH, Minn. — The dorms are filling back up at UMD as it is welcome week!

The time has come for students to leave home and start their new college journey.

UMD officials say there are about 2-thousand new faces this year on campus. The college also has a few new academic programs including a project management undergrad certificate and a new risk management and insurance major.

One student, from a small town in Minnesota is excited to study engineering and make new friends.

“Growing up in like a really small town. You’ve kind of known the same people your whole life. So, it’s kind of a change not being near any of them cause none of my friends came to the same college as me,” said Logan Christopherson, first year student.

There are plenty of activities for students to enjoy this week including the Bulldog Bash with carnival games Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and a scramble Saturday night with lots of activities to get to know the new students.