Barker’s Island Getting Ready To Host Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Event organizers are busy getting the grounds ready for racers and spectators to go to the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival.

The 2-day event at Barker’s Island in Superior is a free family fun event.

All money raised will go towards rotary clubs and the charitable partner this year, 23rd Veteran.

There are 51 teams that will be racing this year, and along with that there is plenty of food and drinks, events, and live music to enjoy.

“The atmosphere is really really fun. You know every person that’s on a boat has family members that are here watching. We have bleachers, there will be people set up all along the racecourse cheering. And the competitive spirit really comes out with a lot of the teams and others are just here to have fun. But it’s a really cool place to be on a Saturday in August,” said Charlie Johnson, event organizer.

Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival activities begin at 4pm Friday and Saturday morning at 8. Click here for the full line up of events.