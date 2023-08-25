Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Excited To Be Back At Minnesota State Fair

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has a tasty presence at the Minnesota State Fair.

Bent Paddle Brewing is providing beer at 4 locations this year. The brewery has been serving beer at the fair ever since they opened 10 years ago.

They are releasing two specialty beers that will only be offered at select locations. Those are the Summer Lov’n Orange IPA and Superior Shiver Cold IPA.

“We start working with the fair vendors months, months, months ago. We started working and describing what they needed, what gaps they needed to fill and we’re so happy to be partnering with The Hangar, and Ballpark Cafe and Andy’s and the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild to bring such fun things down to the fair,” said Laura Mullen, co-founder, marketing and outreach for Bent Paddle.

Go to Bent Paddle’s website here to see where their drinks are being offered at the fair.