Cloquet-Carlton Girls Start Season With Scoreless Draw, C-E-C Boys Fall to Two Rivers

Both teams will return to the pitch on Saturday.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The defending section 7AA champions in both boys and girls soccer began their seasons on Friday.

The Cloquet-Carlton girls would have to settle for the scoreless draw with St. Francis.

The Lumberjacks (0-0-1) will next play at Two Rivers on Saturday.

Then later that evening, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys would fall to Two Rivers 3 to 1.

Joe Bailey had the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

C-E-C (0-1) will look to bounce back again at home against Columbia Heights on Saturday.