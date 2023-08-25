Construction Work Continues For Brighton Beach In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction continues to be underway at a well-known park along Lake Superior.

Brighton Beach work for picnic areas, landscape and memorial benches will be completed this fall.

The City of Duluth’s Senior Parks Planner says the project has been divided into 4 components that are trail work, road construction, shoreline, and park improvements. Each of those has had their own funding which are all now fully funded.

Crews are also trying to make getting to beach areas easier with rock stairways and more accessible pathways.

“This project really is all about resiliency. Making the park, the infrastructure, and the shoreline more resilient to those storms,” said Cliff Knettel, Senior Parks Planner. “All of the things together are just going to make the park, not only more enjoyable, but last for the long term.”

Next summer the road will be constructed to a one-way and will include double the amount of parking space.

The Duluth Parks and Recreation staff hope to have Brighton Beach work 100 percent completed by the end of next summer.