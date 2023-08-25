Duluth East Alums Reunited For 68th Class Reunion

DULUTH, Minn. — High School seemed like it was years ago for many, but for Duluth East class of 1955. They’re remembering those experiences like it was yesterday.

Every year, the Duluth East class of 1955 reunite for their 68th class reunion at Black Woods Bar and Grill for an overall headcount, see how things are going for everyone, and to show that high school wasn’t really forever.

The Duluth East class of 55 graduated with a total class size of 148, now only 16 classmates are left. They were the first batch of students and the 4th graduating class at Duluth East, most of them being born in 1937.