Families Enjoy Annual Lakehead Harvest Show

ESKO, Minn. –The 62nd Annual Lakehead Harvest Show is taking place in Esko this weekend and if you’re a fan of everything farm, especially from earlier years, this is a must-attend event.

A non-profit group organizes the annual event which is known for its wide variety of activities and its steam-powered tractors. There will also be hundreds of other tractors on display as well as

Antique motorcycles, sawmilling demonstrations, a flea market, and many other activities. These all make the event very family-friendly and generations of families attend each year

“I was born, brought into this, the first time I came here I was in diapers and I’ve been here ever since. The hobby stuck with me, it’s a fun hobby, “said Josh Richie, a man who attended the show with his father. Now his daughter is accompanying him to the show. “I kind of like working in grease and stuff,” said 12-year-old Baizlee Richie. “It’s just fun to do and you get messy and it’s funny.”

The harvest show runs through Sunday and takes place at 70 Saint Louis River Road East in Esko.. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.