Former UWS Forward Jordan Martin Signs with Indy Fuel

The former Yellowjacket called Superior home from 2018 to 2022. He collected 55 total points for UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A former UWS forward is gearing up for his 3rd season in the pros.

And he’ll be doing so with a new team.

Jordan Martin signed with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL on Thursday.

He split last season with Iowa and Toledo, tallying three points.

Martin also played for the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL, where he had 14 goals and 21 points.

