Group Encourages Keeping the Wrecking Ball Away From Historic Structures

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a call today to save many of Duluth’s buildings from the wrecking ball before it is too late.

Outside of the New Garrick Building, built in 1923, the Duluth Preservation Alliance unveiled this year’s Ten Endangered Places List. The goal is to highlight buildings whose future may be uncertain. The group says eight buildings have been torn down in Duluth’s federally recognized historic district since 2006. Another four are scheduled to be demolished.

A state tax credit for rehabilitation was recently renewed. The group urges the city, building owners, and developers to take advantage of it and fight the loss of more of the unique and historic buildings that give Duluth its one-of-a-kind flavor and feel.

“The city is really, and people are really focused on how you revitalize downtown,” said Blake Romenesko. President, Duluth Preservation Alliance. “When you take out these small places that bring in people and bring in foot traffic and make this a vibrant place, it’s kind of counterproductive to just tear them down.”

The Alliance says five historic-designated buildings in Duluth have been torn down in the last three years alone. The group says if that continues, Duluth will lose its spirit of authenticity.