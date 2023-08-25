Lutsen Denied Permission To Expand

LUTSEN, Minn.–The United States Forest Service issued a decision Friday, tht denies a proposed expansion of the Lutsen Ski Hill.

Tom Hall the Superior National Forest Supervisor, says input from the public and consultation with local tribes as well as several other factors played a part in the decision. Officials cited impacts to tribal resources and access, negative impacts to the Superior Hiking Trail users and backcountry skiers as well as potential effects to both natural and cultural resources.

Lutsen had wanted to expand into 495 acres of U.S. Forest Service land along the North Shore of Lake Superior