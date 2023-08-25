Marshall School Unveils New Look to School Gymnasium

DULUTH, Minn. — What a great way to end the first week of the new school year…with a Pep Fest in the Marshall School Gym.

The Pep FestRally took on added importance at Marshall School as the renovated school gymnasium was officially opened. Among the enhancements is the new design that’s on the gym floor. Students voted on it and they chose silhouettes of Marshall’s chapel windows. That is a nod to the school’s history as Cathedral High School.

“It makes a huge difference to have the community be a part of the gym, they raised the funds, and our students voted on the gym floor,” said Jen Barry the director of advancement at the school. “They really feel ownership over it and they are the ones who use it, so it’s really exciting.”

You’ll have to look up to see one of the other changes made to the gym. There is now a new scoreboard that was installed. Athletics is an important part of the school. More than 85 percent of students take part in at least one sport according to the school.

The work was financed by donations from parents, alumni, and friends of the school.