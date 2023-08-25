Nevis Spoils Raptors’ Varsity Return in Blowout

Carlton-Wrenshall trailed 34-0 after first quarter

CARLTON, Minn.- Friday’s high school football game for Carlton-Wrenshall was supposed to be a celebration of their return to varsity action. Instead, they were the victims of a massive blowout, courtesy of the Nevis Tigers.

On the first play of the game, Nevis pitched to running back Ayomide Ogundeji, who stiff-armed a defender and used his legs the rest of the way for a touchdown. After a Carlton-Wrenshall three-and-out on offense, the Tigers’ special team shined when Joe Houchin took a punt return to the house. The Raptors would trail 34-0 at the end of the first quarter and would remain scoreless as they fell 77-0.

The Raptors will look to have a better showing next week on the road when they face Sebeka.