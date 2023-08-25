Preservation Group Says More Duluth Historic Buildings In Danger of Being Demolished

Preservation Alliance Lists "Ten Endangered Places"

There was a call Friday to save many of Duluth’s buildings from the wrecking ball before it is too late.

Outside of the New Garrick Building, built in 1923, the Duluth Preservation Alliance unveiled this year’s “Ten Endangered Places List.”

The goal is to highlight buildings whose future may be uncertain. The group says eight buildings have been torn down in Duluth’s federally recognized historic district since 2006. Another four are scheduled to be demolished.

A state tax credit for rehabilitation was recently renewed. The group urges the city, building owners, and developers to take advantage of the credit and fight the loss of more of the unique and historic buildings that give Duluth its one-of-a-kind flavor and feel.

“The city is really, and people are really focused on, ‘How do you revitalize downtown?'” said Blake Romenesko, President of the Duluth Preservation Alliance. “And when you take out these small places that bring in people and bring in foot traffic and make this a vibrant place, it’s kind of counterproductive to just tear them down,” said Romenesko.

The Alliance says five historic-designated buildings in Duluth have been torn down in just the last three years. The group says if that continues, Duluth will lose its “spirit of authenticity.”

