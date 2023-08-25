Silver Streak Plays Tribute Fest

DULUTH, Minn. — As a boy growing up in Fredendberg, Ron Occhino loved listening to music. He finally picked up a guitar and began playing when he was 18. Once he started, there was no turning back and has been playing ever since. He and his friends formed Silver Streak, a band name inspired by the train one of the band members worked on at the railroad. Although there have been several personnel changes over the years, Ron and four local friends now make up the core group. The nerves are always present before every performance, but once the singing begins, so does the fun.

Ron Occhino, the lead singer and guitar player for Silver Streak, said, “‘When you start playing and the band gets up there it is awesome. It is so much fun and that’s why we all keep plugging along and doing it. We all have day jobs so it is fun. It’s just fun. The crowd is always a big part of it. And doing it at a venue like this. I’m a veteran. This is to help the veterans. We’ve been invited back this is our fourth year. ”

At Tribute Fest, the band plays music only by the Eagles. According to Occhino, members have always loved the Eagles and listened to them before they could actually play their songs.

” They’ve always been a part of us when we were growing up. That style of music appeals to me and the rest of the band. When we started playing and rehearsing songs with the Eagles stuff we had more songs from them than anyone else and started doing a tribute.”

All of the band members have day jobs, but coming together to perform on weekends is always special. Silver Streak hopes to be invited back to Tribute Fest next year.