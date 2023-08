Top Play of the Week: 8/25

Cromwell-Wright's Dahl fights for interception

CROMWELL, Minn.- This week’s top play belongs to Brady Dahl of the Cromwell-Wright football team.

In the first quarter, Dahl snatched an interception on a deep pass from the Ogilvie offense.

The Cardinals lost to the Lions 42-21 and will face Hill City/Northland next week.