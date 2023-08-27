2 Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people are pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Haines Rd and Skyline Pkwy.

According to the Duluth Squads, they responded to a report of a crash at 1:21 p.m. Saturday.

Once arrived, officers determined that a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound, before leaving the roadway, and striking a concrete barrier at the intersection with Skyline Pkwy.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted but both the driver, 51-year-old Shelly Morton from Duluth, and the passenger, 27-year-old Justice Williams from Superior. Unfortunately both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.