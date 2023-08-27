Fond du Lac Band Hosts Science and Medicine Fair

DULUTH, Minn. — Families gathered at Park Point’s Beach House to learn about science and the medical field.

The Center of American Indian and Minority Health and AICHO held their second science and medicine fair Sunday. The event looked to bring awareness to Anishinaabe culture in the local area as well as the importance of science and medicinal professions.

22 vendors held activities for participants while speaking about their experiences within their professions. The Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa brought their new mobile unit for the community to tour and interact with.

Children learned how to take their blood pressure, how to use some medical tools, and learn about the importance of the medical field.

“I think it’s important to motivate children,” said Charity Reynolds, the Fond du Lac human services division medical director. “But to motivate the community that there are people like you in the medical field. That we come from similar background, that we understand situations, and faces are here and kids can get motivated to come into these fields.”

The mobile unit has two clinic rooms where medical professionals can perform physicals, immunizations, and diabetic checks for members of Fond du Lac band.