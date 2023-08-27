Local Farmers Held Their First Farm Fest in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Earlier this year, 11 local farms came together to create the Clover Valley Farm Trail, and on Sunday they hosted their first farm fest.

Over 500 people attended at Agate Acres Farms. The festival offered a wide variety of products for shoppers that are all locally harvested. Some of the items included coffee, jams, fresh veggies, plants, honey, and flowers.

This fest looked to celebrate the farms a part of Clover Valley Farm Trail as well as introduce the community to local farms, farmers, and their fresh produce.

“This is all about introducing the community to the farmers that are on the farm trail and the local access to food,” said Head Organizer Patty Berger. “And so I think it’s really important for other venders to get to know the community and for the community to get to know them, it really builds relationships.”

If interested in supporting the farmers apart of the farm trail, they will continue to sell their local products every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through the end of October.