Superior Rotary Club Holds Annual Dragon Boat Races, Raises Funds for 23rd Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Rotary Club of Superior’s biggest event of the year took place Saturday in the form of their annual Dragon Boat Festival

It’s a fundraiser that brings the whole community together for fun.

Dragon Boat Racing has been around for more than 2,000 years. But here in Superior, it’s the 20th annual Dragon Boat Festival.

On a Dragon Boat Teams of 20 paddlers in pairs, paddling in time with the beat of a drummer and one person steering are all working together. The team needs to work as one to move the dragon boat across the water as fast as possible.

The Superior Dragon Boat Festival began in 2000, but the pandemic put the festival on hold for two years.

“We wondered, coming back from Covid if this festival had run its course,” says festival Co-Chair Dan Blank. “If people would sign up and sit next to each other in a boat and breathe and get sweaty, but it’s going great. We’re thrilled to have it.”

The people taking part, whether old pros or newbies are having a great time.

“I’ve been doing this for five years took a break during covid and we just love it,” says Nancy Calderon, a member of Team Deja Vu. “It’s like a great sport where everyone is paddling in the same direction and that is really good.”

“This is my first year doing it and I’m impressed with the intensity of it,” says Suz Baldus-Srauss, also a member of Team Deja Vu. “Like two minutes doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re giving it everything you’ve got, it’s a lot. So the intensity of it but the camaraderie is just wonderful, it’s fun.”

In addition to the races, there was a lot more happening on the shoreline. Members of the 23rd Veterans were keeping people entertained with tug of wars and races.

There was also a spirited game of Spike Ball taking place. And there were food trucks and music.

Since the Dragon Boat Festivals began, the Rotary Club of Superior has raised more than #1.3 million for itself and for local charities. This year, the charity of choice was 23rd Veterans, which helps veterans and military members suffering from trauma.